Kevin Cash has had enough of Rays payroll questions

The Tampa Bay Rays remain an interesting study among MLB teams. Despite a low payroll and few established stars, they are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, this time on the heels of 100 wins.

Those associated with the organization are often asked how they manage to maintain their level of success despite the lack of spending. It’s a question that manager Kevin Cash has had enough of.

“The question gets old, because the results have been there,” Cash said, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. “It pisses me off when people ask that.”

The Rays are certainly more willing to employ certain approaches than other teams. They have consistently traded star players for strong returns instead of handing out big long-term deals to their best players. The willingness to use unique tactics, like their tight management of starters and heavy use of platoons, also helps them do more with less.

To be clear, sometimes those tactics backfire and lead to a lot of derision. That will continue unless they win a championship — though if that happens, Cash is just going to get more questions like this.