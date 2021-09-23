Lenny Dykstra celebrates impressive streak with funny tweet

Lenny Dykstra celebrated an impressive streak with a funny tweet he sent on Thursday.

Dykstra was a three-time All-Star during his 12-year MLB career. He was a World Series champion in 1986 with the Mets and finished second in NL MVP voting in 1993, when his Phillies lost in the World Series to Toronto.

Now 58, Dykstra has had multiple legal issues since retiring from MLB. He has been hit with bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and drug possession charges, as well as indecent exposure. He has even served time in federal prison.

That history of issues led to this humorous tweet from Dykstra on Thursday:

Guess who hasn’t been arrested in now 40 consecutive months!!! — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 23, 2021

That is pretty funny. But based on Dykstra’s recent history, it’s also impressive and a reason to celebrate.

Here’s hoping Nails can continue to extend the streak.