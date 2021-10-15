 Skip to main content
Logan Webb makes big change against Dodgers in Game 5

October 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Logan Webb pitches

Logan Webb dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday night. He pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

You might think that Webb would have tried to repeat his strategy from Game 1 when he faced the Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of the series on Thursday night. But he did not.

The San Francisco Giants starter changed things up against the Dodgers in Game 5. He went changeup heavy in his Game 1 win against the Dodgers.

But in Game 5, Webb stuck with his regular season formula of two-seam fastballs and sliders. His changeup use was limited.

Webb’s heavy changeup approach in Game 1 seemed like a very specific plan.

The lack of changeups early in Game 5 also seemed like it was done consciously to throw off the Dodgers. The plan worked early on as Webb allowed just one runner to reach base through his first three innings.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

