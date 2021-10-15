Logan Webb makes big change against Dodgers in Game 5

Logan Webb dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday night. He pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

You might think that Webb would have tried to repeat his strategy from Game 1 when he faced the Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of the series on Thursday night. But he did not.

The San Francisco Giants starter changed things up against the Dodgers in Game 5. He went changeup heavy in his Game 1 win against the Dodgers.

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants in Game 5 against the Dodgers. In Game 1 he… – Threw 38 changeups in Game 1, 2nd most in a start in his career.

– Generated 12 swings and misses on the changeup, highest in career.#ResilientSF | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/eqvGH5rXpV — Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) October 14, 2021

But in Game 5, Webb stuck with his regular season formula of two-seam fastballs and sliders. His changeup use was limited.

Logan Webb threw 41 percent changeups in Game 1. Through two shutout innings tonight, he's thrown just two of them, both to Corey Seager. All two-seam and slider — what he did all through the second half. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) October 15, 2021

Webb’s heavy changeup approach in Game 1 seemed like a very specific plan.

Logan Webb’s changeup was the talk of the spring. Then he put it in his back pocket and dominated with two-seam and slider. Tonight? Like, 40 changeups. Was that the plan? “Could be!” Pitching coach Andrew Bailey said. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) October 9, 2021

The lack of changeups early in Game 5 also seemed like it was done consciously to throw off the Dodgers. The plan worked early on as Webb allowed just one runner to reach base through his first three innings.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports