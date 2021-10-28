Look: Astros’ prices for World Series gear are outrageous

The Houston Astros have been to the World Series three times in the past five seasons, but it does not seem like they are concerned about fans getting bored of all the winning. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be charging such astronomical prices for World Series swag.

If you want an official 2021 Astros World Series T-shirt, it will cost you a whopping $40. A hooded sweatshirt somehow costs $100. Here are some of the other insane prices:

these teams make sooooooo much money on apparel … pic.twitter.com/ZhyHRvFLc4 — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) October 28, 2021

That seems a bit excessive, but excited fans are obviously willing to pay. The same probably wouldn’t be true for the Tampa Bay Rays if they reached the World Series, as they tend to have trouble even getting fans in their ballpark.

The Astros are expected to be somewhere around the MLB average with a $120 million payroll next season. If they’re charging those prices for shirts, they should be able to afford climbing up that list a bit.