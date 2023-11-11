 Skip to main content
NL batting champion eager to sign contract extension with Marlins

November 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Luis Arraez during a game

Jun 30, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) after an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins have had a tumultuous start to the offseason, but star infielder Luis Arraez is still eager to commit to the organization long-term.

Arraez said Friday that he and the Marlins have yet to discuss a potential contract extension, but that he would be eager to make a deal if the team is interested.

“I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys,” Arraez said.

The Marlins would probably be wise to take advantage of Arraez’s interest. He hit .354 last season and was the offensive catalyst for what turned out to be a playoff team. The second baseman was the ultimate contact hitter, striking out just 34 times while tallying 203 hits.

The Marlins have a new GM, so this could be one of the first decisions he is pressed to make. Arraez has two years of arbitration remaining, and would be in line to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

