NL batting champion eager to sign contract extension with Marlins

The Miami Marlins have had a tumultuous start to the offseason, but star infielder Luis Arraez is still eager to commit to the organization long-term.

Arraez said Friday that he and the Marlins have yet to discuss a potential contract extension, but that he would be eager to make a deal if the team is interested.

Luis Arráez on a zoom call today: “They (Marlins) haven’t talked to me about an extension, but if they do, I’m available. I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys” — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) November 10, 2023

“I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys,” Arraez said.

The Marlins would probably be wise to take advantage of Arraez’s interest. He hit .354 last season and was the offensive catalyst for what turned out to be a playoff team. The second baseman was the ultimate contact hitter, striking out just 34 times while tallying 203 hits.

The Marlins have a new GM, so this could be one of the first decisions he is pressed to make. Arraez has two years of arbitration remaining, and would be in line to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season.