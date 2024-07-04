Luis Robert Jr. criticized for decision at end of walk-off loss

Luis Robert Jr. has been a lone bright spot for the Chicago White Sox in an otherwise disastrous season, but fans were not happy with him over his perceived lack of effort at the end of the team’s most recent loss.

The White Sox lost 7-6 to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The final play of the game was a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bo Naylor that brought home Andres Giminez for the game-winning run. Robert caught the fly ball, but he did not even attempt to throw home.

Luis Robert isn't even gonna THROW this ball? pic.twitter.com/SbcWcz1vBi — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 3, 2024

Robert probably knew the play would not be close. Still, many fans felt he should have at least given the impression that he was trying to throw Giminez out at the plate. Others pointed out that Robert plays for the worst team in baseball and is probably just sick of losing.

For what it’s worth, Robert made an outstanding diving catch in center field during Chicago’s 8-2 win over the Guardians on Wednesday night.

Oh my god Luis Robert pic.twitter.com/gbZepwkKeV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 3, 2024

There is also a chance Robert knows he has one foot out the door in Chicago. The 26-year-old is widely expected to be traded by the White Sox ahead of the deadline later this month, and two contenders are viewed as the most likely suitors for him.

Robert is a career .275 hitter but is batting just .224 this season. He is a strong power hitter who was an AL MVP candidate last season with his 38 home runs and 80 RBIs in 145 games. Fans might hold the no-throw against him, but rival teams certainly will not.