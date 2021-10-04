Luis Rojas will not return as Mets manager

The New York Mets are continuing their major organizational overhaul with a managerial change.

The organization announced Monday that it has declined the 2022 option on manager Luis Rojas. Decisions on the rest of the coaching staff will be made in the coming days, and Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain with the organization in another capacity.

Rojas replaced Carlos Beltran as manager prior to the 2020 season after Beltran resigned in light of his role in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal. A long-time coach within the New York organization, Rojas went 103-119 in two seasons as manager.

The organization’s decision won’t really come as a big surprise considering how the team collapsed down the stretch. After spending much of the season leading the NL East, they went just 29-45 in the second half to miss the playoffs and finish under .500.

The Mets will also be hiring a new general manager, and are looking at some big names to potentially bring in. It would not be a shock if they wind up targeting similarly high-profile managers.