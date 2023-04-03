 Skip to main content
Madison Bumgarner has concerning issue after ugly first start

April 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Madison Bumgarner in his Arizona uniform

Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner reacts in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The twilight of Madison Bumgarner’s career continues to be one to forget, and the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher is dealing with a new and concerning issue.

Bumgarner complained of arm fatigue after his first start of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to manager Torey Lovullo. While Bumgarner is confident he will not miss a start, the Diamondbacks want to do some further testing on his arm.

Bumgarner was rocked in his season debut on Saturday. He lasted four innings against the Dodgers and allowed five earned runs on four hits with four walks while striking out two.

Arm fatigue after just one start is never a good sign, but unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, Bumgarner’s prospects going forward do not look particularly positive regardless of the health of his arm. He posted a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts in 2022 and has a 5.06 ERA since joining Arizona prior to the 2020 season. The 33-year-old is still owed $37 million through the 2024 season, which is part of why the team apparently looked into moving him during the offseason.

