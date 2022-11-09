Ex-World Series MVP could be traded this offseason?

There may be a notable former World Series MVP featuring in the classified section this winter.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said this week that the Arizona Diamondbacks, while they do not plan to trade starting pitchers Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly, could potentially trade Madison Bumgarner. Rosenthal adds that Arizona would probably have to pay down some of Bumgarner’s remaining salary and/or take on another bad contract in return. But the four-time All-Star Bumgarner could become a feasible option for another team once the big free agent pitchers are off the chessboard.

The 33-year-old Bumgarner, who signed with the Diamondbacks before the 2020 season, is owed $37 million over the next two years (with a partial no-trade clause that allows him to block moves to five clubs). He has a bit left in the tank but went just 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA and a career-low 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022.

Teams obviously won’t be getting the same Bumgarner who helped lead the San Francisco Giants to three rings (including earning World Series MVP honors in 2014). But for a veteran southpaw innings-eater who has superb personality too, interested suitors can certainly do worse than Bumgarner provided that the price is right.