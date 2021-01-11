Manny Ramirez released by Australian team

Manny Ramirez’s attempt to play in Australia is not going well.

The Sydney Blue Sox announced on Monday that they have released Ramirez. They cited an ongoing medical issue that has prevented Ramirez for playing and training with them as the reason for the move.

Here is the full statement team CEO Adam Dobb:

“Combined with the uncertainty of the season and the ongoing medical issue that is preventing Manny Ramirez from playing and training with the Sydney Blue Sox, we have decided to release Manny,” Dobb said in a statement.

“This is extremely disappointing for the Sydney Blue Sox, but we owe it to our fans and the other teams to make a decision now.

“The level of investment to get him here meant this was never a PR stunt. It was never was our intention to have him NOT participate in the ABL this season.

“We are unable to comment further and wish to respect all of our current players and staff by continuing preparations for the remainder of the ABL season. We are doing everything we can to get restarted.”

The Australian Baseball League has begun its season. The Blue Sox have played two games, while Melbourne has already played 12.

Ramirez, a 12-time All-Star, has not played in MLB since 2011, but has continued his career in other leagues. The 48-year-old won’t be playing in Australia unless another team signs him.

Photo: Andrew Malone/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0