Marcus Stroman calls out ESPN for characterization of rain delay comments

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had a rough day on Sunday both on the field and off.

Stroman was Sunday’s scheduled starter for the Mets’ game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field in New York. Though the game started on time, he ended up throwing just nine pitches after the game was suspended due to rain only seven minutes after first pitch.

During the ensuing rain delay prior to the suspension, Stroman tweeted his displeasure with the fact that the game had been allowed to start at all given the weather.

This game should have never been started. Not smart at all. Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling. However, #LFGM each and every day! @Mets — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 11, 2021

As decisions on starting games are made by the home team, Stroman’s tweet was construed by many as criticism of the Mets for letting him start the game. That is how ESPN framed it as part of an alert that it sent about Stroman’s comments. This prompted another social media rebuke from the Mets pitcher, saying that his frustration was out of concern for the safety of both his teammates and opponents.

Media is always misleading in order to gain clicks off controversy. That’s the devil working. My fault for being concerned about the safety of my teammates and I. Lindor was standing in a puddle. Aguilar couldn’t hold his bat. I want to see everyone healthy for a full season! https://t.co/uyUtyL33vf — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 11, 2021

You can’t blame Stroman for being annoyed, even if it was on his own behalf. That said, Stroman isn’t afraid to be critical of his employers, so the other interpretation wasn’t entirely implausible.