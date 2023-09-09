 Skip to main content
Mariners ace takes issue with manager’s decision

September 9, 2023
by Dan Benton
Scott Servais smiling

Jun 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (29) smiles before a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher George Kirby is mired in a bit of a slump and that continued on Friday night in Tampa Bay.

Nursing a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kirby took the mound having already thrown 93 pitches. Nine pitches later, Rays catcher Rene Pinto smacked a two-run home run to left field, tying the game at four and starting a rally that saw Tampa Bay score five unanswered runs.

Kirby was promptly removed from the game.

After the 7-4 defeat, Kirby vented his frustration with manager Scott Servais and the decision to send him back out for the seventh inning.

“I wish I wasn’t out there for the seventh, to be honest,” Kirby said. “I was at (more than) 90 pitches. I didn’t think I needed to go any more. But it is what it is.”

Kirby was then asked if there was a discussion in the dugout about the decision.

“There’ll be a conversation soon,” he said.

Servais refused to second-guess the decision, arguing that the bullpen was a bit thin and suggesting that Kirby had plenty left in the tank. The results, of course, would counter that notion.

“Basically, you’re at the bottom of the order, 7-8-9. He’d done a really good job handling those guys at that point,” Servais said, via the Seattle Times. “We were thin in the bullpen tonight, so you’re just trying to stretch (him) a bit.”

Whether it was a bad decision by Servais or just another rough outing for Kirby, the bottom line is that the Mariners took the loss and are now 3-5 on their 10-game, 10-day road trip.

