Mariners’ Cal Raleigh calls out front office after season ends

The Seattle Mariners have been eliminated from postseason contention. Catcher Cal Raleigh put the onus on the Mariners’ front office after the team fell just short of a playoff berth.

The Mariners were faced with a must-win game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. The Mariners ultimately fell 6-1 as their bats went silent in the do-or-die contest. The loss mathematically eliminated Seattle from playoff contention.

After the game, Raleigh appeared to call out the Mariners’ brain trust for their lack of commitment to building a true contender.

“We’ve got to commit to winning,” said Raleigh, via Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish. “We have to commit to going and getting those players you see other teams going out and getting — big-time pitchers, getting big-time hitters. We have to do that to keep up.”

Raleigh did credit the team for being able to grow talent internally. However, the 26-year-old slugger pointed to the Rangers as an example of a team seemingly committed to making winning moves.

It’s hard to blame Raleigh for being envious of what the Rangers front office has done. Texas landed ace pitcher Max Scherzer before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. They also acquired All-Stars Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien over the past two seasons.

The Mariners went the opposite direction during the recent deadline, trading away closer Paul Sewald without adding much else to bolster their lineup or pitching staff. They did trade for one former All-Star but ended up releasing him just weeks later.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has never been one to shy away from trade talks. The lack of aggression toward acquiring additional help could have been a directive from team ownership rather than the front office’s lack of desire to make moves.

The Mariners close their season off against the Rangers on Sunday.