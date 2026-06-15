Mariners get huge Cal Raleigh injury update

The Seattle Mariners have been without catcher Cal Raleigh for a month, but he is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday.

Raleigh is set to be reinstated from the IL and should be in the lineup against the Baltimore Orioles , according to Adam Jude of Seattle Times Sports.

Cal Raleigh will indeed return to the Mariners’ lineup on Tuesday, he tells @SeaTimesSports.



He described the past month as “productive” and “eye-opening,” and he used the time away to reflect and refresh.



Here’s what to expect from him coming back: — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) June 15, 2026

Raleigh last played on May 13 against the Houston Astros before landing on the IL with an oblique injury.

Raleigh, who finished as the runner-up to Aaron Judge for the American League MVP award in 2025, has gotten off to a disastrous start this season.

The Mariners catcher hit just .161 with 7 home runs and 18 RBIs before landing on the IL. Raleigh even had a 0-for-38 hitless streak that finally came to an end on May 12, and he said he showered in full uniform in hopes of ending the slump.

In Raleigh’s absence, Seattle has been using Jhonny Pereda and Mitch Garver , although neither backstop is the quality of player that Raleigh is.

The Mariners entered Monday in first place in the American League West.