Cal Raleigh went to superstitious lengths to break his career-worst hitless streak

Cal Raleigh was willing to do whatever it took to finally get a hit, even if it meant having one of the strangest showers of his life before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros .

The Seattle Mariners catcher entered the contest mired in a 0-for-36 slump — by far the worst of his career. His first three plate appearances weren’t much better, as Raleigh walked, struck out, and flew out through the first five innings at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Before the game, Raleigh apparently took an unusual shower to try to shake off the stink that had followed him over the past couple of weeks. The Mariners star showered in full uniform the previous night, at the advice of starting pitcher Logan Gilbert .

Cal Raleigh, at the urging of Logan Gilbert, showered last night in full uniform to try end his slump. Whatever it takes. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) May 13, 2026

Seattle ace Bryan Woo also confirmed Raleigh’s fully clothed shower.

Cal Raleigh took a shower in full uniform yesterday, per Bryan Woo. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 13, 2026

Whether the shower truly washed away Raleigh’s bad juju or just provided him with a mental reset, the tactic worked. Raleigh broke his 0-for-38 streak at the plate in the 7th inning with a sharp liner to right field.

Cal Raleigh snaps his 0-for-38 stretch with a base knock 👏



(h/t @TalkinBaseball_)pic.twitter.com/apOj9CyaW3 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 13, 2026

Raleigh doubled down with another single in the top of the 9th inning

Cripes, Cal Raleigh has done it again.



That's two singles here late in Houston, after going hitless since April 27. pic.twitter.com/Wfe4R33n0d — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 13, 2026

Raleigh ended his night 2-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. The numbers were commonplace for Raleigh during his MVP runner-up season in 2025. But with him batting well below the Mendoza line this season, his effort in Tuesday’s 10-2 win must have felt like an oasis in the desert.