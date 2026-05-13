Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cal Raleigh went to superstitious lengths to break his career-worst hitless streak

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Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the middle of his home run trot
Sep 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) runs out a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Raleigh was willing to do whatever it took to finally get a hit, even if it meant having one of the strangest showers of his life before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros.

The Seattle Mariners catcher entered the contest mired in a 0-for-36 slump — by far the worst of his career. His first three plate appearances weren’t much better, as Raleigh walked, struck out, and flew out through the first five innings at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Before the game, Raleigh apparently took an unusual shower to try to shake off the stink that had followed him over the past couple of weeks. The Mariners star showered in full uniform the previous night, at the advice of starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.

Seattle ace Bryan Woo also confirmed Raleigh’s fully clothed shower.

Whether the shower truly washed away Raleigh’s bad juju or just provided him with a mental reset, the tactic worked. Raleigh broke his 0-for-38 streak at the plate in the 7th inning with a sharp liner to right field.

Raleigh doubled down with another single in the top of the 9th inning

Raleigh ended his night 2-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. The numbers were commonplace for Raleigh during his MVP runner-up season in 2025. But with him batting well below the Mendoza line this season, his effort in Tuesday’s 10-2 win must have felt like an oasis in the desert.

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