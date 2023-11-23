Mariners eyeing prominent power bat to replace Eugenio Suarez after trade?

The Seattle Mariners likely did not send Eugenio Suarez packing without having a fallback plan in mind.

Seattle officially decided Wednesday to end the Suarez era after two seasons. They traded him to a top National League contender for two players.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Mariners are now eyeing the veteran slugger Jeimer Candelario to fill the void at third base with Suarez now out of the picture. Candelario, 29, is a free agent after splitting time last season between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

The switch-hitting Candelario can easily replicate some of Suarez’s power profile. He hit 22 home runs and 70 RBIs (both career highs) in 140 total games last season. Candelario also hits for slightly better average than Suarez and strikes out far less.

But Candelario, a talented batter in the prime of his career, is on the open market, which means that Seattle would have to outbid other interested parties for him. Candelario drew a lot of trade interest a few months ago, especially since he can also play first base, and we can now add the M’s to the list of his free-agent suitors.