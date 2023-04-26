Mariners lose ace pitcher to season-ending injury

The Seattle Mariners’ hopes of making the playoffs for the second straight season took a hit on Wednesday with some bad injury news regarding their ace pitcher.

Mariners manager Scott Servais announced that Robbie Ray will undergo surgery to repair his flexor tendon, and will not pitch again in 2023.

Lefty Robbie Ray is done for the season. He will flexor tendon repair surgery. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023

Ray made just one start in 2023, struggling through 3.1 innings before landing on the injured list. The 2021 AL Cy Young winner posted a 3.71 ERA in his first season with Seattle in 2022, though that campaign ended on a very unfortunate note for him.

Fortunately for the Mariners, the Diego Castillo trade leaves them with another top pitcher, and one of their prospects appears to be taking a huge leap forward. Still, they will miss Ray, who they were counting on for a lot of quality innings in 2023.