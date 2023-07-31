 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 31, 2023

Marlins took aim at Detroit with scoreboard taunts

July 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Miami Marlins logo

May 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gloves sit lined up in the Miami Marlins dugout against the Atlanta Braves before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins are on pace for just their second winning season since 2009, and the success they have had seems to have emboldened their scoreboard operator.

During Sunday’s series finale between the Marlins and Detroit Tigers, the scoreboard operator at LoanDepot Park dug very deep to find ways to troll the city of Detroit. When Matt Vierling came to the plate in the top of the third inning, the “player note” section on the scoreboard noted how Detroit has lost 65% of its population since 1950.

When another Tigers player came to bat later in the game, the player note section said “only 2 actual tigers live in the Detroit Zoo.”

Scoreboard taunts have gained popularity across MLB this season. We recently saw one backfire in a big way, but that did not happen for the Marlins. They won the game 8-6. Miami improved to 57-49 and remains in possession of the third Wild Card spot.

Article Tags

Detroit TigersMiami Marlins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus