Marlins took aim at Detroit with scoreboard taunts

The Miami Marlins are on pace for just their second winning season since 2009, and the success they have had seems to have emboldened their scoreboard operator.

During Sunday’s series finale between the Marlins and Detroit Tigers, the scoreboard operator at LoanDepot Park dug very deep to find ways to troll the city of Detroit. When Matt Vierling came to the plate in the top of the third inning, the “player note” section on the scoreboard noted how Detroit has lost 65% of its population since 1950.

When another Tigers player came to bat later in the game, the player note section said “only 2 actual tigers live in the Detroit Zoo.”

The Marlins scoreboard operator is just roasting Detroit (via @Trainboy100) pic.twitter.com/G15q3D6l3G — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 30, 2023

Scoreboard taunts have gained popularity across MLB this season. We recently saw one backfire in a big way, but that did not happen for the Marlins. They won the game 8-6. Miami improved to 57-49 and remains in possession of the third Wild Card spot.