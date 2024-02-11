 Skip to main content
Marlins trade for brother of their former All-Star

February 11, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Miami Marlins hat

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins are keeping it in the family.

MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided reported Sunday that the Marlins are trading for outfielder Nick Gordon in a deal with the Minnesota Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that the Twins are getting left-hander Steven Okert in return.

The trade comes just one day after Gordon lost his arbitration hearing with the Twins for next season’s contract.

Gordon, 28, is a utilityman who hit .272 with a .743 OPS for the Twins in the 2022 campaign. He was much less successful in 2023 though, batting .176 in 34 games before suffering a fractured right shin off a foul ball that ended his season in May.

Additionally, Gordon is the younger brother of former Marlin Dee Strange-Gordon. Having played for Miami from 2015-17, Strange-Gordon was an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and NL batting champion during his time with the Marlins. Strange-Gordon also produced some highly memorable moments in South Beach, and now his brother Nick will be continuing the family legacy as a Marlin.

