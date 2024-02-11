Marlins trade for brother of their former All-Star

The Miami Marlins are keeping it in the family.

MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided reported Sunday that the Marlins are trading for outfielder Nick Gordon in a deal with the Minnesota Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that the Twins are getting left-hander Steven Okert in return.

The trade comes just one day after Gordon lost his arbitration hearing with the Twins for next season’s contract.

Nick Gordon has lost his arbitration hearing against the Twins, per source. Gordon will earn $900,000 in 2024; he had filed for $1.25 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 11, 2024

Gordon, 28, is a utilityman who hit .272 with a .743 OPS for the Twins in the 2022 campaign. He was much less successful in 2023 though, batting .176 in 34 games before suffering a fractured right shin off a foul ball that ended his season in May.

Additionally, Gordon is the younger brother of former Marlin Dee Strange-Gordon. Having played for Miami from 2015-17, Strange-Gordon was an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and NL batting champion during his time with the Marlins. Strange-Gordon also produced some highly memorable moments in South Beach, and now his brother Nick will be continuing the family legacy as a Marlin.