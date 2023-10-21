 Skip to main content
Martin Maldonado shares the big mistake Adolis Garcia made

October 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Martin Maldonado ready to talk

Martin Maldonado and Adolis Garcia had a heated moment during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros on Friday night. Garcia initiated the confrontation, and Maldonado says that the Rangers outfielder made a big mistake.

Garcia was hit by a pitch in the 8th inning of Game 5, resulting in the benches clearing, and three ejections (more here).

Garcia, who had slugged a 3-run home run in his previous at-bat and celebrated it hard, immediately confronted Maldonado after being hit. Garcia was ejected for his actions.

The Astros were down 4-2 after Garcia’s home run, but they took the lead on Jose Altuve’s 3-run home run in the top of the 9th inning. The Astros held off a Rangers rally in the bottom of the inning to win 5-4 and take a 3-2 series lead.

After the game, Maldonado was interview by the FOX MLB crew. He said that Garcia made a big mistake.

“I know he’s upset but … the worst thing he did was wake up the Houston Astros,” Maldonado said of Garcia.

The Astros prevailed despite being down by two entering the 9th inning. They now lead the series 3-2 and are a win away from yet another trip to the World Series.

