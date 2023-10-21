Martin Maldonado shares the big mistake Adolis Garcia made

Martin Maldonado and Adolis Garcia had a heated moment during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros on Friday night. Garcia initiated the confrontation, and Maldonado says that the Rangers outfielder made a big mistake.

Garcia was hit by a pitch in the 8th inning of Game 5, resulting in the benches clearing, and three ejections (more here).

Garcia, who had slugged a 3-run home run in his previous at-bat and celebrated it hard, immediately confronted Maldonado after being hit. Garcia was ejected for his actions.

The Astros were down 4-2 after Garcia’s home run, but they took the lead on Jose Altuve’s 3-run home run in the top of the 9th inning. The Astros held off a Rangers rally in the bottom of the inning to win 5-4 and take a 3-2 series lead.

After the game, Maldonado was interview by the FOX MLB crew. He said that Garcia made a big mistake.

“I know he’s upset but … the worst thing he did was wake up the Houston Astros,” Maldonado said of Garcia.

Martín Maldonado joins the crew to talk about the Astros huge Game 5 win tonight@kevinburkhardt | @AROD | @davidortiz | @derekjeter pic.twitter.com/AsKR29Derg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2023

The Astros prevailed despite being down by two entering the 9th inning. They now lead the series 3-2 and are a win away from yet another trip to the World Series.