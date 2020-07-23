Matt Harvey reportedly close to signing with Royals

Matt Harvey has received interest from overseas teams throughout the course of the offseason, but it appears he may get another shot to play in the United States, after all.

Harvey is close to signing a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Even before the MLB season was postponed, there appeared to be little interest in Harvey around the league. That’s not a surprise considering the 31-year-old compiled a 7.09 ERA in 59.2 innings with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He also struggled in 2018, when he made 28 starts in time split between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds and went 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA.

Harvey appeared to have interest in playing in the Korean Baseball Organization at one point, but the right-hander never signed a deal. He could wind up signing a minor-league contract with Kansas City, but he should have a chance to earn a spot in the starting rotation at some point.