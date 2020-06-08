Report: Matt Harvey, Mets not interested in reunion

No, Matt Harvey and the New York Mets aren’t joining forces again.

WFAN’s Boomer Esiason had reported Monday that Harvey had reached out to the Mets about a possible return, and the organization was willing to consider the idea. That’s not true, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

I'm told there's no truth to the rumor that the Mets and Matt Harvey have mutual interest in a reunion. That ship appears to have sailed. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 8, 2020

Harvey returning to the Mets wouldn’t make a lot of sense anyway. They have enough starters and given the awkward ending of his time there, it might be too much of a distraction.

At 31, Harvey is still young enough to return to baseball, though his 7.09 ERA in 2019 isn’t likely to gain him many suitors. There’s a reason that he may be looking overseas for his next pitching gig.