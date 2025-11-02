Max Scherzer gets standing ovation as he left mound in Game 7

Toronto Blue Jays fans on Saturday gave Max Scherzer the applause worthy of his legend in Game 7 of the World Series.

Scherzer showed off his championship DNA in his pitching duel opposite Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The 41-year-old allowed just one run on four hits in his 4.1 innings of work. The lone run came on a sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the fourth inning.

Scherzer out-pitched Ohtani, who left the game in the third inning with a devastated look on his face after giving up a three-run homer to Bo Bichette.

As Mad Max walked off the mound in the fifth inning, the fans made sure to honor him with a well-deserved standing ovation. Scherzer signaled to the crowd and tapped on his chest with his right hand in appreciation.

Max Scherzer exits Game 7 to a standing ovation from the @BlueJays faithful 👏 pic.twitter.com/F7tf0YGw6u — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Toronto is the seventh stop of Scherzer’s storied MLB career. But no matter what uniform he has on, he pitches like the fate of the world is on the line.

Scherzer entered the contest with one of the most iconic moments of the Blue Jays’ 2025 postseason run. Blue Jays fans will never forget when Mad Max scared manager John Schneider into keeping him in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Despite battling injury woes all season, Scherzer was more than ready to take the mound with an entire country’s World Series hopes on the line.