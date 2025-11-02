Shohei Ohtani looked devastated after giving up 3-run homer to Bo Bichette in Game 7

Shohei Ohtani did not have the dream pitching appearance Los Angeles Dodgers fans were hoping for Saturday during Game 7 of the World Series.

Ohtani took the mound for the Dodgers to start the winner-takes-all matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The two-way superstar looked shaky over his first two innings. He allowed the leadoff man to get on board both times and even faced a bases-loaded jam in the second, but somehow found a way to keep the Dodgers scoreless.

The Blue Jays broke through in a big way once the lineup turned over in the third inning. With George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on base, Bo Bichette hit a first-pitch home run off Ohtani’s slider.

BO BICHETTE BELTS ONE TO DEEP CENTER 🤯@BLUEJAYS LEAD 3-0 IN GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/64ai0Udfyl — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Bichette’s go-ahead blast went 442 feet to deep center field.

Ohtani looked completely defeated after giving up the game’s first three runs. He slumped his head down as he watched Bichette’s big fly soar toward the seats.

Shohei Ohtani's reaction after giving up a 3-run home run to Bo Bichette



📺: #WorldSeries Game 7 on FOX pic.twitter.com/ajDRsqY0yq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

Ohtani’s night was over after allowing the home run to Bichette. He yielded three earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks across 2.1 innings.

The Dodgers deployed Ohtani for Game 7 on short rest, prompting questions about how manager Dave Roberts planned to use him. The three-time MVP also pitched during Los Angeles’ Game 4 loss on Tuesday.

The expectation was for Ohtani to give the Dodgers four innings before turning over to the bullpen. Despite Shohei getting some special treatment from the umpires in Game 7, his night as a pitcher did not go as planned.