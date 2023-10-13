Max Scherzer has great quote about his injury rehab efforts

The Texas Rangers may be getting Max Scherzer back for the American League Championship Series, as the ace pitcher is working his way through bullpen sessions and simulated games. That does not change the fact that this week’s rehab has been a little unique for him.

Scherzer threw a simulated game on Wednesday and appears on track to be on the roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros. However, he admitted it was difficult to take much from the sim game for one particular reason.

Scherzer feels good. Asked him if there was more life on his fastball Wednesday. “It was a weird sim game; I don’t usually pitch hungover.” Touché Sounds like everybody pretty much in agreement he’s good to go for ALCS. Rosters must be set by Sunday 10am CT — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 13, 2023

“It was a weird sim game. I don’t usually pitch hungover,” Scherzer admitted.

No, Scherzer was not doing anything out of line. He was just feeling the after-effects of his wild celebrations after the Rangers advanced to the ALCS the night before his simulated game. It’s definitely an odd state to have to work in.

Scherzer suffered a muscle strain late in the regular season and his status for the playoffs was in doubt. However, he voiced optimism about a possible return, and with the Rangers advancing, it is starting to look probable.