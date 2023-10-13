 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 13, 2023

Max Scherzer has great quote about his injury rehab efforts

October 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Max Scherzer in uniform for the Rangers

Oct 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) is seen in the dugout during game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers may be getting Max Scherzer back for the American League Championship Series, as the ace pitcher is working his way through bullpen sessions and simulated games. That does not change the fact that this week’s rehab has been a little unique for him.

Scherzer threw a simulated game on Wednesday and appears on track to be on the roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros. However, he admitted it was difficult to take much from the sim game for one particular reason.

“It was a weird sim game. I don’t usually pitch hungover,” Scherzer admitted.

No, Scherzer was not doing anything out of line. He was just feeling the after-effects of his wild celebrations after the Rangers advanced to the ALCS the night before his simulated game. It’s definitely an odd state to have to work in.

Scherzer suffered a muscle strain late in the regular season and his status for the playoffs was in doubt. However, he voiced optimism about a possible return, and with the Rangers advancing, it is starting to look probable.

Article Tags

Max ScherzerMLB Playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus