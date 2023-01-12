Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set with a starting outfield trio of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and newly-resigned Brandon Nimmo. But the righty-hitting McCutchen could be a depth piece who gets some time at designated hitter as well.

McCutchen was the NL MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 and is also a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a former Gold Glover. But he is 36 years old now, tore his ACL in 2019, and wasn’t in the best form as a .237 hitter last season with the Milwaukee Brewers (though he still produced 17 home runs, 69 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 134 games).

A role as a bench and/or platoon player is a reasonable one for McCutchen at this point of his career. He would also pass the vibe check for the Mets as a certified New York Yankees hater.