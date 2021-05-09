Jacob deGrom to undergo MRI after leaving start with injury

The New York Mets are once again facing real concerns about the health of ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.

deGrom missed his last turn through the rotation due to tightness in his right side, but was healthy enough to return Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, he was pulled while warming up for the sixth inning after experiencing further discomfort in the right side.

After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom will undergo an MRI, throwing the pitcher’s status into question going forward.

Jacob deGrom is going for another MRI "just to see what's going on there," according to Mets manager Luis Rojas. The right side tightness is more in his lower back than his lat area. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2021

deGrom pitched five strong innings despite the issue, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts. The 32-year-old has been absolutely dominant all year, coming into Sunday’s outing with a 0.51 ERA in five stars.

deGrom has had physical issues pop up before, most of them not serious. The Mets will be holding their breath hoping this isn’t serious, as they really can’t afford to lose him for any lengthy period of time.