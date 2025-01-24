Mets eyeing former No. 1 overall pick as possible Pete Alonso replacement

The New York Mets appear to be looking ahead to life without Pete Alonso.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported Friday that the Mets are considering a move for Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson to possibly replace their longtime first baseman Alonso. Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is under club control through 2028, meaning that the Mets would have to swing a trade for him.

The 25-year-old Torkelson, a righty hitter, might be a prime buy-low candidate here. He batted just .219 last season and missed significant time with a hamstring injury. But Torkelson did produce 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 2023 and has been a primary first baseman for his entire MLB career.

Alonso, the four-time All-Star, is still a free agent but is not expected to be back with the Mets and was just said this week to be in advanced talks with a different team. The Mets do have some in-house options to work with and could end up moving someone like Mark Vientos or Brett Baty to first base instead. But Torkelson, who may struggle for playing time in Detroit next season with the recent addition of Gleyber Torres, looks like a strong alternative for the Mets if they decide to go the trade route.