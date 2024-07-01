Mets outfielder suffers bizarre slip-and-fall injury in his hotel room

A very New York Mets thing has happened to the New York Mets.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports Monday that Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo slipped and fell in his hotel room Sunday night, suffering a cut to his forehead. While DiComo adds that Nimmo is otherwise OK, Nimmo was out of Monday’s lineup against the Washington Nationals as a result.

The Mets are in the District of Columbia to begin a four-game series with the Nationals. Nimmo, meanwhile, has bit a bit down with his batting average this season (.247) but has still produced 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 30 extra-base hits in 77 games for the Mets.

The slip-and-fall by Nimmo has to be bad déjà vu for the Mets. A couple of years ago, another Mets player was also injured in a hotel-room mishap.