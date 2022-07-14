Marlins’ Miguel Rojas loses tooth mid-game in strange collision

Baseball is not necessarily a sport known for costing players their teeth, but it happened to Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas during Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Rojas was covering second on Oneil Cruz’s stolen base attempt in the ninth inning of a tie game, but Cruz’s pop-up slide caught Rojas by surprise. Cameras caught a piece of Rojas’ tooth flying after he took Cruz’s helmet right to the mouth.

Miguel Rojas lost a piece of his tooth when Oneil Cruz popped up on this slide pic.twitter.com/qQNlMDZ5FM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 14, 2022

The Pirates’ broadcast even had a shot of Rojas’ tooth lying in the dirt after the collision.

Coming soon to eBay, Miguel Rojas tooth 👀 pic.twitter.com/mbqTDkTIMf — Johnny Sauce (@1FantasyInsider) July 14, 2022

You hear about hockey players losing teeth a lot, and even basketball players can run into the issue thanks to an errant elbow. It’s not even unheard of in the NFL. For baseball, though, this is pretty unusual.

Rojas did leave the game after the collision. He got the out at second, though.