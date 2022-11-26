Mike Clevinger attracting interest from AL Central team

The MLB hot stove is cooking and free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger appears to be in the boil.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Clevinger is drawing “strong interest” from the Chicago White Sox, who are very much in need of some starting pitching.

White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 26, 2022

The 31-year-old Clevinger missed a large portion of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2022 to mixed results and appeared to have lost some velocity on his fastball. Clevinger appeared in 23 games (22 starts), compiling a record of 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.198 WHIP. He struck out 91 over 114.1 inning, and walked 35 while giving up 20 home runs.

Things got no better for Clevinger in the playoffs. After being left off the wildcard roster, he was rocked in both the NLDS and NLCS, surrendering nine hits and eight runs in 2.2 innings pitched.

Clevinger’s struggles are the likely result of being away from the game for so long. Most pitchers take a year or two before they return to form after Tommy John surgery.

For the White Sox, this would be a low-risk, high-reward type signing that flies under-the-radar. But they won’t be alone in the hunt for Clevinger’s services.