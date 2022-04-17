Mike Trout leaves game after being hit by pitch

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

Trout was hit on the hand by an offspeed pitch in the fifth inning of the game. To make matters worse, Trout was still holding the bat when he got hit, so there was no real give where he got hit.

Here's the hit by pitch that forced Mike Trout to leave the game pic.twitter.com/igJlHzDDr0 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 17, 2022

Trout appeared to be in considerable pain and left the game after being checked out by trainers. There was no immediate word on his status or condition.

The Angels will be desperately hoping this was just painful but will not keep Trout out for an extended period of time. The outfielder missed much of last season with a lingering calf injury, and the Angels struggled without him. They really won’t want to see him miss extended time for a second season in a row.