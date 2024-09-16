 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 16, 2024

Mike Trout considering big change in order to stay healthy

September 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Mike Trout looks on

July 30, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) following the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout has not managed 600 plate appearances in a season since 2019, with injuries regularly sidelining him for several years running. The Los Angeles Angels star is now willing to make a big change if it would help him stay on the field more.

Trout told reporters on Monday that he would be willing to move out of center field in 2025 for the sake of his health. The three-time MVP even suggested he would be willing to take on a full-time DH role if that was what it would take to stay healthy.

Trout turned 33 in August, but has still primarily played center field for the Angels. He played some in left field early in his career, but has not done that since 2013, only has 81 appearances at DH throughout his entire career.

Trout suffered two meniscus tears in 2024, and it is very hard to suggest someone with those sorts of knee problems could play center field without risk. For the good of his career, Trout will probably have to make some sort of move. The Angels need him healthy and performing if they want to be remotely relevant moving forward.

Article Tags

Mike Trout
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus