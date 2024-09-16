Mike Trout considering big change in order to stay healthy

Mike Trout has not managed 600 plate appearances in a season since 2019, with injuries regularly sidelining him for several years running. The Los Angeles Angels star is now willing to make a big change if it would help him stay on the field more.

Trout told reporters on Monday that he would be willing to move out of center field in 2025 for the sake of his health. The three-time MVP even suggested he would be willing to take on a full-time DH role if that was what it would take to stay healthy.

Mike Trout said he had been hitting for a few days and he’s looking forward to having a normal offseason. He also said he’s open to moving to a corner or DH next season. “We’ll definitely try to explore every option to keep me out there.” — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 16, 2024

Trout turned 33 in August, but has still primarily played center field for the Angels. He played some in left field early in his career, but has not done that since 2013, only has 81 appearances at DH throughout his entire career.

Trout suffered two meniscus tears in 2024, and it is very hard to suggest someone with those sorts of knee problems could play center field without risk. For the good of his career, Trout will probably have to make some sort of move. The Angels need him healthy and performing if they want to be remotely relevant moving forward.