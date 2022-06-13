Mike Trout reveals winner of infamous fantasy football league

Mike Trout on Sunday made a big revelation about the infamous fantasy football league that resulted in a fight between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson.

Trout’s Los Angeles Angels faced the New York Mets on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” The Angels star participated in an in-game interview during the bottom of the fourth inning. That was when he made the revelation after being asked who won the league.

“Alex Bregman,” Trout said. “I told you that, now you’re not going to go ask him questions about this because it’s obviously over.”

Alex Bregman won the infamous Mike Trout fantasy football league. pic.twitter.com/U1Q2LxmznD — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 13, 2022

Pham served a three-game suspension in May for slapping Pederson over accusations of Pederson cheating in the fantasy league (video here). Pederson denied that he was cheating. Pham also said that he felt disrespected by Pederson’s trash talk towards the San Diego Padres, Pham’s former squad. Pham ended up dropping out of the league.

After his suspension, Pham assigned blame to Trout for not being able to resolve the dispute between Pham and Pederson. As the league’s commissioner, Trout was responsible for making sure all rules were followed. The three-time MVP did not say he would resign as commissioner of the league for the upcoming season when reacting to Pham’s comments, and declined to say if Pederson did in fact break any rules.

Bregman and the Astros will play in next week’s “Sunday Night Baseball” game on ESPN against the Chicago White Sox. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s asked about the fantasy league at all, or if Trout’s wishes to move on will be honored.