Minnesota Twins cleared to travel after testing negative for COVID

The Minnesota Twins have been cleared to travel and will likely resume play this week.

The Twins had a three-game series scheduled against the Angels in Anaheim over the weekend. They played on Friday, but then Saturday and Sunday’s games were postponed after the Twins had two players test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The team’s Monday game against the A’s was postponed. The Twins were hoping to all test negative Monday so they could be cleared to travel to Oakland to begin their series. It looks like they are on track to resume play on Tuesday.

Twins’ latest round of COVID tests all came back negative, source tells @TheAthletic. Team on track to resume play tomorrow night in Oakland. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 20, 2021

The teams would be set to play a doubleheader on Tuesday to make up for not playing on Monday.

Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, a staffer tested positive on Friday, and two more players tested positive on Saturday. Two straight days of negative tests have convinced officials that the outbreak has been contained.