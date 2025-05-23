2-time MLB All-Star infielder announces his retirement

A former All-Star infielder is ready to relax in the hammock.

Jean Segura announced this week in a joint Instagram post with his agency, CAA Baseball, that he has officially retired as a player. Segura is calling it a career after 12 total seasons played with six different MLB teams.

Now 35 years old, Segura played primarily as a shortstop but also as a second baseman and a third baseman. After signing with the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent from his native Dominican Republic in 2007 and spending several years in the Angels organization, Segura was included as part of the 2012 Zack Greinke trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Segura made an All-Star team with the Brewers in 2013 and also later made an All-Star team with the Seattle Mariners in 2018. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Philadelphia Phillies (whom he made the World Series with in 2022), and the Miami Marlins over various points of his career as well.

A righty hitter, Segura also led the National League in hits with 203 as a member of the Dbacks in 2016. He was a .281 hitter over the course of his MLB career, finishing with three separate seasons batting .300 or better.

Segura last played for the Marlins in 2023, hitting a rough .219 over 85 games before going unsigned for the entire 2024 season. Now Segura, who also served as a big-time vibes guy during his career, is ready to finally call it quits.