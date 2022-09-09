MLB approves drastic rule changes for 2023 season

Major League Baseball is implementing several rule changes that will significantly impact the way the game is played beginning in 2023.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that MLB’s competition committee voted on Friday to implement several new rules. The most notable are the banning of infield shifts and institution of a pitch clock. There will also be a limit on the number of pickoff attempts per plate appearance and an increase in the size of the first, second and third base bags.

The vote among the competition committee was not unanimous. Players voted against the pitch clock and the shift restrictions. The vote for larger bases was unanimous. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 9, 2022

News of the impending changes was first reported by The Athletic.

The new defensive shift rule will require teams to have two fielders positioned completely on either side of second base when a pitch is thrown. All four players will also be required to position themselves no further than the outer boundary of the infield dirt. The defensive alignment of a team can be reviewed. If the defense is found to be in violation, the batting team can choose to accept the outcome of the play or take an automatic ball.

For the pitch clock, pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch when the bases are empty and 20 when there is a runner on. The rules apply to the batter as well. Hitters will be required to have both feet in the batter’s box at the 8-second mark. The catcher must be in position when the clock hits 10 seconds, and the pitcher must begin his “motion to pitch” by the time the clock expires. A violation by the pitcher will be an automatic ball. A violation by the hitter will be an automatic strike.

Mound visits will also be limited to 30 seconds from the time a manager or coach leaves the dugout. Base sizes are increasing from 15 to 18 square inches, which is aimed at reducing the risk of collisions. The distance between bases will also be slightly shorter, likely leading to more steals.

MLB’s competition committee is made up of six ownership-level representatives, four players and one umpire. The voting to implement the new rules was not unanimous. Passan reports that players voted against the pitch clock and shift restrictions. The MLB Players Association issued a statement on Friday addressing the disagreement.

Statement on Competition Committee vote pic.twitter.com/8176xAwPZT — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) September 9, 2022

The new rules should be popular among fans. Pitch clocks have been tested in the minors and shown to significantly reduce the length of games. Minor league games this season have averaged around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

While not all players agree with the banning of the defensive shift, many have been strongly in favor of it. That will lead to a new approach for many hitters and, in theory, a lot more hard-hit balls being rewarded.