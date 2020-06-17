Report: MLB, MLBPA close to deal to play 2020 season

The face-to-face meeting between MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA chief Tony Clark appears to be set to yield major results.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, MLB and the MLBPA are near an agreement to play the 2020 season. That agreement will see the players receive their full pro-rated salaries, while the league gets an expanded playoff and a pledgefrom the players not to file any grievances over the process. The length of the 2020 regular season is unknown at this time.

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

As part of the pending agreement to play the 2020 season between MLB and the players union, the union has agreed to waive any grievance. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that there was no deal close, but did say that the league had sent the players a new proposal on Wednesday.

Source says no deal is close yet between MLB and MLBPA beccause the proposal was just sent by MLB. No agreement even in principle at this point. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 17, 2020

Whether a deal is close or not, it definitely looks like the meeting between Manfred and Clark provided a major push forward. The two sides are no longer trading shots through the media and essentially doing their negotiating through public sniping. That alone is good news, and it appears we’re on the path toward having a season of some sort.