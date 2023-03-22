 Skip to main content
MLB could take 1 harsh measure to enforce pitch clock rules

March 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Rob Manfred looking ahead

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is making a few tweaks to how it is enforcing the pitch clock after its trial run in spring training. One tweak will put some extra pressure on an unexpected position.

MLB will be enforcing new standards for bat boys and bat girls, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The league wants bat boys and bat girls to quickly retrieve equipment to keep the game moving, and will evaluate their performances.

Passan adds that the league could even ask teams to replace bat boys and bat girls if it is dissatisfied with their performances.

One would hope the league does not actually need to do this, because it seems extraordinarily and unnecessarily harsh. If bat boys or bat girls are even on the list of reasons MLB games take as long as they do, they’re near the bottom of it.

The new pitch clock rules were always going to include some quirks that would be tweaked. Maybe the league saw something they disliked here in adding this rule, but we will see during the regular season.

