MLB players ‘disgusted’ over Rob Manfred’s threat to cancel season

Another day gone by, another day of mud-slinging between MLB and the MLB Players Association.

On Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred went back on his previous statement saying there “100 percent” would be a season this year to saying that he is “not confident” there will be a season.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued a statement on Monday saying that the players were “disgusted” over Manfred’s threat to cancel the season.

Another issue that arose on Monday is that the owners reportedly want the players to waive their legal claims in order to move forward with a season.

The sides have been at odds regarding how much players will be paid in a shortened season. The players want full prorated pay based on an agreement reached in March, while owners want the players to take a pay cut in addition to the prorated pay due to a revenue shortage because of a lack of fans.

So what is going on here? Why the change from Manfred? Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has a theory.