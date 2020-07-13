pixel 1
header
Monday, July 13, 2020

Tony Kemp says black MLB players will make Opening Day statement of unity

July 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tony Kemp

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp said Monday that Major League Baseball’s black players will join other sports in staging some sort of show of unity on Opening Day.

Kemp said the details were still up in the air, but there will be some sort of “statement of unity” when the regular season begins.

Protests have been widespread since the death of George Floyd in early May, and discussions about racial injustice in America have come to the forefront of society. MLB’s black players are clearly eager to take part.

Expect to see demonstrations in all major sports this season in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting racial injustice.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus