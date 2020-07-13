Tony Kemp says black MLB players will make Opening Day statement of unity

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp said Monday that Major League Baseball’s black players will join other sports in staging some sort of show of unity on Opening Day.

Kemp said the details were still up in the air, but there will be some sort of “statement of unity” when the regular season begins.

#Athletics 2B Tony Kemp says #MLB's Black players will make a statement of unity on opening day, whether it's taking a knee or wearing a black hat, and he says he'll be one of them. — John Hickey (@JHickey3) July 13, 2020

Protests have been widespread since the death of George Floyd in early May, and discussions about racial injustice in America have come to the forefront of society. MLB’s black players are clearly eager to take part.

Expect to see demonstrations in all major sports this season in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting racial injustice.