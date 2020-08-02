Mookie Betts leaves game with finger injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a scare Sunday when Mookie Betts left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a finger injury.

The Dodgers officially characterized the injury as a sore middle finger.

Mookie Betts left today’s game with a sore middle finger on his left hand. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 2, 2020

Betts appeared to tweak the finger on a swing in the fifth inning. It didn’t seem to have a big impact immediately, as he homered later in the plate appearance.

Mookie Betts exited the game early with what appears to be a hand injury. Here's the swing where he appeared to hurt it (he hit a dinger a few pitches later) pic.twitter.com/VJUGB7AXox — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 2, 2020

Betts has been everything the Dodgers hoped for when he signed his massive extension, starting to flash power at the plate while wowing with his defense. Fortunately, at first glance, this injury doesn’t appear too serious.