Mookie Betts has vulgar message for Yankees fans who interfered

Mookie Betts mostly took the high road after a pair of New York Yankees fans interfered with him during the World Series, but it has become quite clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers star was holding back.

Two fans were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium in October after one of them ripped the ball out of Betts’ glove when the outfielder caught a foul ball in the first inning. The play was ruled fan interference. You can see the video here.

The Dodgers lost that game but won the series 4-1. Betts downplayed the incident at the time and said it was “irrelevant.” He had a much, much different response when asked about it earlier this week during an appearance on the “Back That Year Up” special on Peacock, which was hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

Betts delivered a vulgar message to the fans.

“I would really say f– you guys,” Betts said, via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. “Try and get the ball, cool. But you’re trying to grab my s–t. I would really say f– you guys. I thought about throwing the ball at them and then I realized Mook you ain’t gonna do s–, go back to right field!”

The two fans who were ejected later revealed that they had a pre-planned strategy to wrestle the ball away from Betts. Perhaps Betts felt a lot differently about the situation after hearing that.

Either way, Mookie got the last laugh.