Friday, July 23, 2021

Nelson Cruz had to pay up to wear No. 23 for Rays

July 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Nelson Cruz

Nelson Cruz has worn No. 23 at every MLB stop he’s made since 2014. The same will be true with the Tampa Bay Rays, but the number did not come cheap.

Cruz has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, and the topic came up at the MLB All-Star Game last week. Cruz said Rays coaches joked with him at the game that he would have to do something big to convince pitching coach Kyle Snyder to part with the number.

Cruz is doing that: he said Friday that he plans on getting Snyder a Rolex to land the number.

Even a cheap Rolex is going to run Cruz four figures, and the high-end ones are worth upwards of $50,000. Of course, Cruz is making $13 million this year, so he can certainly afford it.

Cruz can look at it this way: the price probably could have been way higher.

