Yankees lose starting pitcher to concerning injury

September 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nestor Cortes leaving the mound

Sep 12, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) walks to the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees may be down a starting pitcher, at least for the start of the playoffs.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes is headed to the 15-day IL with an elbow issue. Cortes had been scheduled to start Wednesday, but the left-hander was clearly dealing with some elbow trouble.

Cortes’ placement on the IL means he will not be ready for the start of the AL Division Series on Oct. 5.

Cortes told reporters that his UCL is intact, but testing is still being done to determine a treatment plan. He expressed optimism that he could be back in the playoffs if the Yankees make a fairly deep run.

The good news for the Yankees is that they have Marcus Stroman ready to go to jump back into the rotation. The unfortunate angle is that Cortes has been highly effective lately, with a 3.86 ERA over his last seven appearances.

The Yankees have already clinched a playoff spot and are almost certain to win the AL East, as they hold a five game lead entering play Wednesday.

