Nestor Cortes messes around after being called for quick pitch

March 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nestor Cortes Jr. smiling

Aug 28, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. (65) sits in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes had some fun with the situation after being called for a quick pitch on Tuesday.

Cortes was pitching for his New York Yankees in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals. He was facing Jeimer Candelario in the bottom of the third and was called for a quick pitch on a 0-2 count.

Cortes had gone too quickly and the umpire ruled there was no eye contact made by Candelario, so Cortes was called for a ball to make the count 1-2.

Cortes responded by taking extra long on his next pitch.

Classic Cortes.

Even though Candelario fouled off that pitch, Cortes got him on the next one.

Cortes has gone viral in the past for his funky pitching motions. It looks like he’s still got the good stuff.

