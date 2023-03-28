Nestor Cortes messes around after being called for quick pitch

Nestor Cortes had some fun with the situation after being called for a quick pitch on Tuesday.

Cortes was pitching for his New York Yankees in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals. He was facing Jeimer Candelario in the bottom of the third and was called for a quick pitch on a 0-2 count.

Cortes had gone too quickly and the umpire ruled there was no eye contact made by Candelario, so Cortes was called for a ball to make the count 1-2.

Cortes responded by taking extra long on his next pitch.

Nestor Cortes getting called for a quick pitch… And then the next pitch was like: Suck it–here's an Extra-Long Pitch. 😂 pic.twitter.com/D6ngTLSS6n — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2023

Classic Cortes.

Even though Candelario fouled off that pitch, Cortes got him on the next one.

Cortes has gone viral in the past for his funky pitching motions. It looks like he’s still got the good stuff.