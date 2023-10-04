Nick Castellanos explains viral gesture to Phillies’ dugout

Nick Castellanos is not one to shy away from viral moments. The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder generated another one during his team’s Wild Card win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, Castellanos blooped a fastball from Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo into right field. The 2-time All-Star managed to turn the bloop hit into a double. He celebrated at second base by raising up his finger toward his own dugout (video here).

Castellanos’ gesture initially confused some fans given that it appeared as though he was flipping off his teammates. Some others immediately picked up that the 31-year-old was raising his ring finger and not his middle finger.

After the Phillies’ 4-1 victory, Castellanos cleared the air on his controversial celebration during the postgame interview.

“Of course, it was the ring finger, man. Why would I give the middle finger to my teammates? I love them,” assured Castellanos.

We now have clarification 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i0XORdbohD — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 4, 2023

Castellanos also explained that it was not a planned celebration, but rather one that just “came out” given that the ring is all they’re playing for.

Castellanos finished his night with two hits — both doubles — to go along with 1 RBI.

The Phillies are one step closer to defending their NL pennant with the win Tuesday. Castellanos and co. can advance to the NLDS with another win against the Marlins in their three-game series.