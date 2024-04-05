Ex-NL strikeouts leader drawing interest for MLB comeback

The jig may not be up yet for a former MLB ace.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto still hopes to continue pitching, despite remaining unsigned into the start of the new season. Heyman adds that Cueto is drawing interest from teams as well.

Now 38 years old, Cueto has 16 years of MLB experience on his resume. He is a two-time career All-Star who led the NL in strikeouts on the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 (also finishing as a Cy Young runner-up that year) and then won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

Cueto was far from great last season on the Miami Marlins though, going 1-4 with a 6.02 ERA in ten starts. But he missed extended time during the year with biceps and ankle issues and now has had a full offseason to get healthy.

The Dominican Republic native Cueto drew interest from several notable teams last winter. While it is unclear who might be in on him this time around, Cueto sounds like he isn’t finished at the MLB level just yet.