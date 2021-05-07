Nolan Arenado ends media session with cool Albert Pujols tribute

The fact that Albert Pujols’ MLB future is unclear is actually somewhat emotional for a lot of current players who grew up watching him in his glory days with the St. Louis Cardinals. One of them, Nolan Arenado, is wearing the Cardinals’ uniform now, and hasn’t forgotten what Pujols meant to him.

At the end of his scheduled media session Friday, Arenado stopped to pay tribute to Pujols, hailing the former Cardinal as his “favorite player.”

At the end of his Zoom, Nolan Arenado had something to add: "Albert Pujols, I love you, man. You're one of the greatest to ever play this game and I hope you get to go out the right way. I'm just a huge fan and I hope you hear this one day, because you're my favorite player." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 7, 2021

It’s easy to forget that players like Arenado are young enough that they grew up idolizing Pujols. It can make for really cool moments like this one.

No word on whether Arenado agrees with this characterization of how the Los Angeles Angels treated Pujols, though.