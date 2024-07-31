 Skip to main content
Orioles add 2-time All-Star pitcher at trade deadline

July 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Gregory Soto celebrating a save

Jul 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto (65) celebrates teams win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles added more players on Tuesday to help them for their postseason run.

Early on Tuesday, the Orioles acquired left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Then later in the day, Baltimore beat the deadline and acquired relief pitcher Gregory Soto in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Baltimore sent pitchers Moises Chace and Seth Johnson to the Phillies in return for Soto.

The 29-year-old Soto was an All-Star closer for Detroit in 2021 and 2022. The Phillies acquired Soto in a trade with the Tigers in 2023, though he hasn’t fared as well for them.

Soto went 5-8 with a 4.42 ERA over 95.2 innings in his Phillies career, including a 4.08 ERA this season. He still posted 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with Philly.

Baltimore’s bullpen will now include Soto in addition to Craig Kimbrel and Seranthony Dominguez.

