Orioles add 2-time All-Star pitcher at trade deadline

The Baltimore Orioles added more players on Tuesday to help them for their postseason run.

Early on Tuesday, the Orioles acquired left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Then later in the day, Baltimore beat the deadline and acquired relief pitcher Gregory Soto in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Baltimore sent pitchers Moises Chace and Seth Johnson to the Phillies in return for Soto.

The 29-year-old Soto was an All-Star closer for Detroit in 2021 and 2022. The Phillies acquired Soto in a trade with the Tigers in 2023, though he hasn’t fared as well for them.

Soto went 5-8 with a 4.42 ERA over 95.2 innings in his Phillies career, including a 4.08 ERA this season. He still posted 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with Philly.

Baltimore’s bullpen will now include Soto in addition to Craig Kimbrel and Seranthony Dominguez.